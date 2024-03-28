S.A. Mason LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCD opened at $282.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.82 and a 200-day moving average of $280.92. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.