S.A. Mason LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $363.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $364.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.