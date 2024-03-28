S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vestis
In other news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vestis Price Performance
NYSE:VSTS opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $22.37.
Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. Vestis’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Vestis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Vestis Profile
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
