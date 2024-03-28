S.A. Mason LLC Sells 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $294.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.49. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.