SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of SABS stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

