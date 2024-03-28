SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) to Release Earnings on Friday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $4.22 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

