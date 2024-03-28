Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VBR opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $190.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

