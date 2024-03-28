Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 539,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 830,764 shares.The stock last traded at $60.72 and had previously closed at $60.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

