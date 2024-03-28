Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$120.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.75.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$120.08 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a market cap of C$111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.