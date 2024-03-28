Scotiabank Trims Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price to C$53.75

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.10.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$46.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.