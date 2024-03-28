Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $68.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $53.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

