Semtech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 312% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Semtech Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

