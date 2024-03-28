Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 114.5% in March

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the February 29th total of 110,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 50.42%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

