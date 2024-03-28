SentinelOne (NYSE:S) versus 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Head to Head Comparison

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00 SentinelOne 0 12 11 1 2.54

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.56%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $26.04, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

3D Systems has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 3D Systems and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -75.90% -9.34% -4.56% SentinelOne -54.53% -18.83% -13.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $488.07 million 1.22 -$370.43 million ($2.84) -1.57 SentinelOne $621.15 million 10.91 -$338.69 million ($1.16) -19.56

SentinelOne has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SentinelOne beats 3D Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

