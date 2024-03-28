Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.19) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,418 ($17.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,239.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,141.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,566.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,018.87%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

