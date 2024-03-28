Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declines By 51.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNCP opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

