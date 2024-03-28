Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Declines By 85.3%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

