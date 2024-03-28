Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rises By 3,800.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDPFY opened at $39.25 on Thursday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

