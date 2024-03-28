Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Expands By 900.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Winland Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

