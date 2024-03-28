Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Expands By 900.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Winland Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.
