Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Drops By 65.3%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Woolworths Group stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.
About Woolworths Group
