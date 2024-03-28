Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Drops By 65.3%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Woolworths Group stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.