Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Decreases By 94.6%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.