Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Decreases By 94.6%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

