Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Decreases By 48.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
