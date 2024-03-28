Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Decreases By 48.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

