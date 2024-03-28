Singular Research Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Sunday, March 24th. Singular Research analyst M. Mathison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year. Singular Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Koppers stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

