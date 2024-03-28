Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

