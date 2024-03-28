Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

