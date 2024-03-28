SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

