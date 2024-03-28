SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

