STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
STAG Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of STAG opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.
About STAG Industrial
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
Read More
