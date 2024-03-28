Stifel Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Stifel Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CS. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$8.42 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.15.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Company insiders own 17.27% of the company's stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

