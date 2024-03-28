Stock Traders Buy High Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 43,527 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 27,986 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 4.80. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
