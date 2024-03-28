Stock Traders Buy High Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 43,527 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 27,986 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 4.80. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.