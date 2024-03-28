Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

