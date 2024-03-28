StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Stories

