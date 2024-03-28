StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

KAMN stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kaman by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

