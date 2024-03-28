StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WH opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 262,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

