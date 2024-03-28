StockNews.com Upgrades Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Hold

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

