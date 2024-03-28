StockNews.com Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Buy

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 31.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

