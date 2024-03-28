Susquehanna Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.9 %
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $40,236,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
