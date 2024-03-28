Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sutro Biopharma

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.