SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Trading Up 120%

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 120% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 34,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 130,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

