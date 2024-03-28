Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of SNCRL opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
