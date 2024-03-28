Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $8.50. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 25,877 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 20,553 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 883,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Rendino purchased 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 883,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,288 shares of company stock worth $187,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.