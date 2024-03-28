Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

