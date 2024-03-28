Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.