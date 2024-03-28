Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

