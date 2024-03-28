Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 50,000.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMILF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

