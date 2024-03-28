Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 50,000.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMILF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
About Taylor Maritime Investments
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Maritime Investments
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.