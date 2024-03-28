TD Securities Boosts LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target to C$0.70

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LifeSpeak Price Performance
Shares of LifeSpeak stock opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72.
About LifeSpeak
