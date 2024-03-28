TD Securities Boosts LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target to C$0.70

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

Shares of LifeSpeak stock opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

About LifeSpeak

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.