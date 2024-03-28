TD SYNNEX Co. (SNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

