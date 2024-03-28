TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.