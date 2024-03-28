Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 34,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 53,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

