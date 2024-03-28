The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sarah Sands Purchases 319 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.37) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,939.24).

Sarah Sands also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of The Berkeley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.53) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($18,951.75).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,762 ($60.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.12, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,634 ($45.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,980 ($62.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,711.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,512.41.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,559 ($57.61).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

